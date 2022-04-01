Dhar: St Teresa land scam accused booked in another scam

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar police have booked Sudhir Jain, a key accused in an infamous multi-million St Teresa land scam in another land scam related to the Christian Hospital land. Police have also announced a reward of Rs 10,000 on him as he continues to evade arrest.

Thus Dhar police have announced a total reward of Rs 30,000 on Sudhir Jain, including Rs 20,000 in connection with the St Teresa land scam and Rs 10,000 related to the Christian Hospital land scam.

Besides, police registered an FIR against three in connection to the Sai Residence case and arrested Sudhir Das, one of the key accused in St Teresa land scam along with Sudhir Jain.

ALSO READ Bhopal: EOW registers case in Rs 900 crore WRD advance payment scam

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 10:06 PM IST