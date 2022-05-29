e-Paper Get App

Dhar Saint Teresa scam: Court orders Jain couple to appear before it in 30 days or face property confiscation

The court issued notices to the Jain couple to appear before the court within the next one month or face property confiscation under Section 83 of CrPC which authorises the attachment of property of a person absconding.

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar local court has issued notices to Sudhir Jain, the key accused in the Rs 250 crore Saint Teresa scam and his wife Ayushi Jain after they failed to get bail from the Indore bench of the High Court.

Recently, the court had issued arrest warrants for the Jain couple, but when the accused were not found, the police applied action under Section 82 (proclamation for person absconding) of CrPC, after which the court has issued notices.

On Sunday morning, the Kotwali police team put notices on the properties belonging to the Jain couple. Police personnel posted notices at about 20 places in the town including the house located in Basant Vihar Colony Complex on Adarsh ??Road, of the absconding couple.

Many have started questioning the manner of functioning of both the administration and the local police as even after the first arrest in the case about nine days ago, as many as 15 accused in the case, including main conspirator Sudhir Jain, are still evading the police dragnet.

The multi-crore land scam was unearthed in November 2021 after Sudhir Das and Sudhir Jain along with their associates sold 3-074 hectares of land donated for public welfare in the Magajpura area for crores of rupees.

After the complaint in the case, the police took cognisance and the case was registered on November 28, 2021.

Investigating officer DSP Yashaswi Shindesaid that so far 34 accused have been named in the case of which 32 have been arrested and have got bail. The remaining two accused including kingpin Sudhir Jain and his wife Ayushi Jain are on run and the court has declared them absconders.

