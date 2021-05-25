Dhar: Representative of sarpanch’s son, 3 others caught stealing sand from construction site in Sardapur tehsil

Sardarpur (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): The sarpanch’ son representative and three others were caught red-handed by village youths while they were stealing sand from the construction site of Manglik Bhawan of a tribal society. The incident took place on Saturday night in nearby Shampura Thakur village.

The construction of tribal society’s Manglik Bhawan is on in Shampura Thakur village. At 10 pm on Saturday, village youths suspected that someone was stealing the sand. They inquired and came to know that Chunnilal Gamad, the representative of son of sarpanch of Shampura Thakur village, is behind the theft.

The youths - Ajay, Rohit, Dilip, Ghanshyam, Ramesh, Arun, and Bhaiyalal called police who seized tractor-trolley loaded with sand and brought it to police station.