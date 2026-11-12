Dhar-Indore Train Services Likely To Begin In December After Successful 120 Kmph Speed Trial On New Railway Line In MP's Dhar | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The long-awaited rail connectivity between Dhar and Indore is expected to become operational in December after the Railways successfully conducted speed trials on the newly constructed broad-gauge section between Teehi and Dhar under the Indore-Dahod Rail Project.

Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) Srinivas inspected the approximately 47-km stretch on Nov 5 and 6. During the inspection, the Railways conducted a speed trial at 120 kmph, while the train crossed the Teehi Tunnel at 100 kmph.

Officials also examined tracks, bridges, signalling systems and electrical arrangements. The inspection identified some technical deficiencies, and the Railways has started rectifying them.

Earlier, on Nov 4, principal chief electrical engineer Rajneesh Kumar Goyal inspected the 25 kV electrification system and found it satisfactory.

Western Railway PRO Mukesh Kumar said the Railways was awaiting the CRS's final report and approval. The authorities will complete the remaining formalities before starting passenger services.

Initially, trains will operate between Dhar and Indore, as the railway line beyond Dhar towards Dahod remains incomplete.

The proposed service will provide commuters with an alternative to road transport and improve connectivity for students, professionals and businesses. It is also expected to support industrial activity in Pithampur and boost tourism in Dhar district.