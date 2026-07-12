Dhar District Journalists' Association Formed, Praveen Tomar Appointed President | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Dhar District Journalists' Association has been constituted, with senior journalist Praveen Tomar appointed as its district president.

The registration process of the association has also been completed, marking the formal establishment of the body.

According to information shared by Sanjay Vajpayee, the association will soon begin working to address issues concerning journalists and protect their professional interests.

It will extend support to media persons facing difficulties in the course of their work, including cases involving attacks or police action, and provide all possible assistance within its capacity.

The newly formed association aims to strengthen unity among journalists in the district and work for their welfare while taking up matters affecting the media fraternity through an organised platform.

Kotwali police arrest accused after identifying woman's body

A man was arrested within 24 hours for allegedly murdering a 45-year-old woman whose body was found in a water-filled pit near an agricultural farm in Dhar district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Manjubai of Lebad village. Police initially registered an inquiry after the body was recovered on July 10.

Following the post-mortem and investigation, a murder case was registered under Section 103(1) of BNS.

Police arrested Ramesh alias Dubaliya, a resident of Sodpur village, alleging that he had taken Manjubai to Indore on July 9 on the pretext of purchasing cutlery.

According to police, the accused, who was allegedly in a relationship with the woman, murdered her and dumped the body beside the road. The motive behind the crime is under investigation.

Police seized a motorcycle allegedly used in the crime and the deceased's mobile phone from the accused. Further investigation is underway.