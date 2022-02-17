Dhar: Collector holds review meeting of govternmenrs welfare schemes

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Dr Pankaj Jain held a review meeting of the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme in the collectorate meeting room on Thursday. Jain expressed his pleasure over the fulfilment of 100 per cent physical and financial target of district trade and industry centre in Khadi village. On the achievement of 92 per cent target of the National Rural Livelihood Mission, he ordered meeting the complete target by the end of February.

On the other hand, he expressed his annoyance over the progress of the Mudra scheme run by the banks and directed the leading district manager to achieve the target by February 25. He directed the urban development agency project officer and LDM to discuss with all the CMOs of the urban body through video conferencing and direct them regarding the fulfilment of the target.

Divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma along with collector Dr Pankaj Jain reached the Bagh community health centre and reviewed the operation of the oxygen plant installed, on Thursday. They also inspected the government hospital in Tanda village and took stock of the distribution system of medicines, oxygen availability and laboratory tests from the doctors in the hospital. SDM Navjeevan Pawar was also present.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 10:29 PM IST