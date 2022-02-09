Dhar: CM Chouhan virtually distributes Rs 300 crore as loans to SHGs

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday distributed loans worth Rs 300 crore to the members of Self Help Groups. The Chief Minister also interacted with Mamta Hemant Songara from Sadalpur village of Dhar district.

Those present along with the beneficiaries including MLA Neena Verma, district panchayat president Malti Patel, district panchayat CEO KL Meena at the video conferencing room at the district collector’s office.

On this occasion, chief minister Chouhan talked to Mamta, president of Jagriti Aajeevika Self Help Group of village Sadalpur.

Addressing the SHG members, Chouhan has said that they can do wonders if they have the urge to work. Chouhan said that after becoming the Chief Minister, the plans that he made were aimed at ensuring women empowerment up to the village level.

Chief Minister Chouhan distribute bank loans to the members of SHGs formed under the Rural State Rural Livelihood Mission at Kushabhau Thackeray auditorium.

Chief Minister Chouhan distributed bank loans worth Rs 300 crore to the members with a single click.

Symbolically, cheques were also distributed to 14 self-help groups of Dhar development block by the guests present in the program. The program of disbursement of loans was also organised at all the development blocks, panchayat level and bank branch level of the above program.

Loans worth Rs 4.8 crore were approved and distributed to 282 self-help groups in district Dhar.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 01:33 AM IST