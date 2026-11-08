Dhanteras Joy Turns Into Tragedy! 25-Year-Old Dies As Newly Purchased Royal Enfield Bullet Crashes Into Divider On Indore-Ahmedabad Highway | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old man died and his brother-in-law suffered serious injuries after their newly purchased Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle crashed into a concrete divider near Amjhera Phata on the Ahmedabad-Indore highway.

The deceased, identified as Nansu, son of Mangaliya and a resident of Kundanpur village near Ranapur, had purchased the motorcycle from Indore on Dhanteras.

According to police, Nansu had failed to secure a booking for the motorcycle in Jhabua or Dhar and booked it online from Indore despite his family's objections to travelling so far.

He travelled to Indore with his brother-in-law Mukesh to collect the motorcycle. While returning home, a truck moving ahead of them suddenly turned near an under-construction bridge. Nansu reportedly failed to notice the traffic diversion and crashed into a concrete divider.

Nansu suffered fatal injuries, while Mukesh was seriously injured.

Family members alleged that the diversion lacked adequate safety arrangements and warning signs.

Nansu is survived by his wife and four children, including three daughters and a son. Police sent his body for post-mortem examination at the district hospital before handing it over to relatives.