Dewas: Nodal teachers trained for measles and rubella eradication camp

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): To make the measles-rubella eradication camp a success, a training programme for the nodal teachers of Dewas district was organised. According to information the first phase of the campaign will be held from November 14 to 19 and the second from November 19 to 24.

Toddlers below five years of age, who have not been vaccinated will be given the shots. An oath was also administered to all the nodal teachers to perform their duty with loyalty. The campaign will be organized in two phases by the health department in the district under the guidance of collector Rishav Gupta. CMHO Dr MP Sharma, district immunisation officer Dr Sunil Tiwari, urban nodal officer Dr Azhar Sheikh and others were also present.