Dewas: Forest department captures leopard

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A forest department team, on Tuesday, captured a leopard which was spotted the previous night on the outskirts of the city near the Bank Note Press (BNP) zone. The leopard was released in Kheoni Sanctuary.

On Monday night, while patrolling, a CISF team spotted a leopard in the waterworks area of the BNP. The news spread among the public, causing an uproar. Soon after, the forest department team reached the spot and advised the people to be alert. The BNP management also made announcements about this in the nearby colony.

On Tuesday, the forest department team found pugmarks of the leopard. After confirming that it was, indeed, a leopard, the forest department laid camera traps, besides a trap to capture the animal. The team caught the leopard on Tuesday night and later it in the Kheoni Sanctuary. Forest department officials said the male leopard is about 4-5 years of age. In the past, a hyena was also rescued from near Mata Tekri.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 12:49 AM IST