Dewas: Dr Kalam’s birth anniversary celebrated as students day

Dewas: Rotary Club Dewas celebrated the birth anniversary of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam as Student Day on 15 October in the premises of City Convent Higher Secondary School Dewas.

The programme was inaugurated with lighting the traditional lamp by chief guests club circle president Gajendra Narang and president of non-governmental education system Rajesh Khatri. The students who brought laurels to the district at the national, international level and other disciplines in sports were felicitated.

On this occasion Rotary Club President Sudhir Pandit and other Rotary members and Innerwheel Club members were also present.

The programme was conducted by Syed Maqsood Ali and vote of thanks was given by Rotary President Sudhir Pandit.