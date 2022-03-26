Dewas: Discom takes action to recover its power dues

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity distribution company, in a recovery operation, confiscated the personal belongings of bill defaulters on March 26. Tehsildar-in-charge Arvind Sharma, assistant engineer Rajaram Kharole and lineman Mishrilal Jaiswal conducted the recovery proceedings at Rajpura.

The team first visited Madhu Singh, who had an outstanding amount of Rs 35,019; there, the team confiscated his CD Deluxe motorcycle. Similarly, a Hero Honda Splendor was also confiscated by the team from Raghunath Singh, a resident of Rajpura, who owed Rs 33,980 in electricity bills.

The electricity company has said that the recovery proceedings will continue in the coming days, as well. Executive engineer of the Dewas Transmission Maintenance Division appealed to electricity consumers with outstanding bills to avoid legal proceedings by paying the outstanding amount.

