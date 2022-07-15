Dewas: Certificates given to Panch, Sarpanch and Janapad Panchayat members

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Official certificates were provided to various elected candidates for the post of Panch, Sarpanch, and Janpad Panchayat members of Dewas district on Thursday. However, the district panchayat members' official declaration will be released a day after.

The three-tier Panchayat elections were conducted in two phases in the district. During the first phase, elections for 10 Zilla Panchayat members, 73 Janpad Panchayat members, 275 Sarpanch and 4380 Panch posts were conducted in Bagli, Kannad and Khategaon development blocks.

Similarly in the second phase, elections were held for eight Zilla Panchayat members, 65 Janpad Panchayat members, 221 Sarpanch posts and 3615 Panch posts in Dewas, Sonkachh and Tonkkhurd. Elections were conducted for 18 Zilla Panchayat members, 138 Janpad Panchayat members, 496 Sarpanch and 7, 995 Panch posts in the district.

A total of 1498 polling stations and 83 clusters were made for the election. A total of 8, 03, 817 voters were eligible to vote in the elections of which 4, 16, 038 were male voters, 3, 87, 766 were female voters and there were 13 other voters.