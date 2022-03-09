Dewas: BJP governments at Centre, states working for women power

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): BJP national president JP Nadda, on Tuesday, distributed loans to the tune of Rs 300 crore to women self-help groups (SHGs) of Madhya Pradesh and said his party’s governments at the Centre and in states were working towards empowering women.

He also handed over the keys of a ready-to-eat nutritional meal plant to a group of SHGs during the ‘credit linkage programme’ at Dewas.

Addressing the gathering, Nadda said eight crore women were associated with SHGs due to the inspiration provided by PM Narendra Modi, adding that 40 lakh women joining 300,000 SHGs in Madhya Pradesh signifies their empowerment. Nadda said 25 lakh more women would get associated with such groups in the next three years. The PM had launched the ‘Poshan Abhiyaan’ in 2018 to provide nutrition to women and children and the MP government had taken this campaign forward, he added.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said his government would make efforts so that every SHG member could earn at least Rs 10,000. A Rs 100-crore fund for women, called the ‘Mukhyamantri Nari Samman Kosh’, would be created to nurture SHGs, he added.

Earlier in the day, Nadda offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain along with Chouhan and MP BJP chief VD Sharma.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 12:41 AM IST