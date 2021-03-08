Despite Covid, IIM-Indore sees 3% rise in average salary of students

Indore: Despite the prevailing Covid-19 situation, Indian Institute of Management, Indore has some good news. It has not only witnessed 100 per cent placements but it also saw hike of three per cent in average salary of students. Besides, the highest international and domestic salary offered were Rs 56.8 lakh per annum and Rs 41.5 lakh per annum respectively. However, last year the highest domestic salary was pegged at Rs 50 lakh per annum. In a press release issued here on Monday, the elite institute said that in spite of the pandemic, the recruiters showed continued faith in the institute which conducted campus placements in online mode following fear of Covid-19. More than 210 domestic and international organizations offered roles in various domains.

"The average domestic salary was recorded as Rs 23.6 lakh PA displaying an increase of three per cent from the previous year while the average salary of the top 100 students of the batch stood at Rs 33 lakh PA ," the release said. Apart from marquee recruiters, 40+ first-time recruiters like Blue Star, NPCI, Paytm, PhonePe, TATA AIA chose to recruit from IIM Indore for multiple roles. Finance, Sales & Marketing and Consulting were the most sought-after domains with finance comprising 24% of the offers.

A wide variety of roles ranging from investment banking and corporate banking to private equity and equity research were offered by top recruiters in the finance domain such as Bank of America, DE Shaw, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HDFC Bank, ICICI, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Kotak Mahindra Bank, Morgan Stanley and State Street.

Sales & Marketing was a sought-after domain this year as well with companies like AB InBev, Asian Paints, Enphase Energy, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC, L'Oreal and Marico making multiple offers to the candidates. With the e-commerce sector becoming the trending career destinations for students, companies like Amazon, Country Delight, Indiamart, Udaan, V2 Retail offered multiple roles to the candidates. IIM Indore proudly hosted coveted recruiters from the consulting domain including Bain Capability Network, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, Ernst & Young, Everest Group, GEP Consulting, Infosys Management Consulting, McKinsey & Company and PricewaterhouseCoopers in management consulting and strategy consulting roles. Recruiters such as Cognizant Business Consulting, Merilytics, MXV Consulting and Optum offered IT & technology consulting roles. General Management and Operations roles were offered by Bridgestone, Capgemini, Hero MotoCorp, L&T, JSW, Tech Mahindra and Whirlpool. Marquee recruiters like American Express, Genpact, Salesforce, Wipro and Yes Bank offered roles in IT/Analytics and Product Management roles.