Despite being on campus, 484 students of IIT Indore taking online classes

Even though Covid-19 cases have gone down and colleges in MP has started offline classes, students of Indian Institute of Technology Indore are still taking classes online as the institute authorities do not want to take any risk with coronavirus even at this juncture.

As many as 484 students have come from their homes to the IIT campus in Simrol expecting offline classes but they were left disappointed.

IIT Indore has reportedly told them that offline classes will not be held till Diwali.

To avoid the risk of coronavirus infection, 14 days quarantine is compulsory for the students on returing to the campus.

Take note: About a dozen students and staff were infected with coronavirus during first and second wave of Covid-19.

Since, IIT Indore made Covid-19 guidelines stricter.

After the effect of the second wave of Corona weakened, many BTech students raised the demand to start offline classes.

They said that online classes are not as effective as offline ones and practical and project works are impossible in virtual mode.

But IIT Indore management did not accede to this demand.

Presently, 484 students of UG, PG and PhD courses are in the campus.

IIT PRO Dr Sunil Kumar said that offline classes will not be held this month. “Students who have completed their quarantine period are allowed to do practical in the lab,” he added.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 01:41 AM IST