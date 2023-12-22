DEO’S FIAT: Take Parental Consent Before Dressing Children As Santa Claus

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The festival of Christmas will be celebrated across the world on December 25. Regarding this day, Ujjain’s district education officer (DEO) Anand Sharma has issued instructions to private schools before Christmas.

In the private schools of Ujjain, children will have to get permission from their parents before wearing the costume of Santa Claus on Christmas. If Santa Claus is made without the permission of parents, action will be taken against the school management.

As per the DEO’s letter, permission is necessary to adorn students as Santa Claus and all the schools of the district will have to follow the order. On this festival, in private schools, the permission of the parents of the children will have to be taken before making the Christmas tree or school children Santa Claus.

“If any school management allows any child to participate in the programme in the costume of Santa Claus without the permission of the parents, then disciplinary action will be taken against the concerned school,” the order said.

The DEO said that children are forced to wear special festival costumes during the event. Due to this, situations of controversy have arisen many times. Keeping this in mind, this time the order has been issued before Christmas.