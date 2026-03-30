Death Of The Marksheet: Indore Gears Up For CBSE Skill-based 'Career Cards' | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In Indore, a shift in school assessment is prompting educators, parents and students to reconsider what defines academic success. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is introducing career-linked report cards, or "career grade cards", to record not only marks but also skills, aptitude and career direction.

Schools in Indore are preparing to implement the new format, which includes indicators such as conceptual understanding, communication, collaboration and participation in co-curricular activities.

Classrooms move beyond marks

Jaydeb Kar |

Jaydeb Kar, a CBSE helpline counsellor, said the change addressed long-standing systemic flaws. "For years, students have been reduced to numbers. The career grade card records how they are as learners, what they are interested in, and how they are progressing," Kar said. He added that early identification of aptitude would allow for more informed subject choices in later years.

Hitesh Jhariya |

The transition demands an overhaul of teaching practices. Vocational teacher Hitesh Jhariya noted that the new rubrics allowed for a more nuanced evaluation of practical skills. "We are not just looking at whether a student can complete a task, but how they troubleshoot and innovate. This gives us a language to describe talent that a simple mark cannot," Jhariya said.

Impact on mental health and clarity

Dr Smita Agrawal |

Mental health professionals suggested the reform could significantly bolster student well-being. Dr Smita Agrawal, a consultant psychiatrist, argued that broader recognition of abilities helped students feel valued regardless of academic rank. "This could reduce anxiety linked to examinations," Agrawal said.

Anamika Singh |

School counsellor Anamika Singh noted that the "career cards" linked to these reports would provide direction for undecided students. "These cards act as a compass, connecting classroom competencies to real-world professions like sustainable architecture or data science," Singh said.

Parents weigh hope and uncertainty

Supriya Singh |

For parents, the transition has met with a blend of relief and skepticism. Supriya Sharma, mother of Samaira Sharma, said the new system offered a different perspective on learning. "I feel this is a positive step because it looks at children beyond marks," she said.

Mapping the next generation

Timsi Rai |

The success of the initiative, private school director Timsi Rai, hinges entirely on execution. "If implemented well, it can help students develop clarity and confidence. If not, it may become another layer of assessment without clear outcomes," she said.

Padma Shri Janak McGilligan Palta |

Padma Shri Janak McGilligan Palta, a changemaker and advisor on several school boards, added that the reform reflected the core purpose of education. "Learning is not limited to textbooks. When schools recognise life skills and values, students are better prepared for society," she said.