DAVV self-finance employees go on strike seeking removal of deputy registration from establishment department

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 200 self-finance employees of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Monday went on strike seeking removal of deputy registrar Rachna Thakur, who is in-charge of the establishment department of the university.

They accused Thakur of deliberately holding files and stopping increment and other payments of the employees. “Thakur is stopping files related to self-finance employees for no reason. Time-scale, pay-scale, gratuity, compensatory appointment related files have been lying in her office for the past many days but she is reluctant to forward the same. She does not give any satisfactory reply also for withholding the files,” said Gajendra Pramer, general secretary of DAVV Self-Finance Employees (non-teaching) Association.

Parmar said the employees have been demanding from DAVV administration to remove Thakur from the establishment department as she is against interests of employees, but to no avail.

Three days back, the association had given an ultimatum to the university administration stating that if Thakur was not removed from the establishment department they would go on strike.

“As of now, we have decided to observe a one day strike. But the strike may extend if our demands are met by the university administration,” Parmar said.

Rector, Prof Ashok Sharma said the university administration is in talks with office-bearers of the association and issues will be resolved soon.

“The issue will be resolved in a few minutes and employees will report back to their work,” he said.