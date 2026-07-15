Dastak Campaign Launched In Bagli To Boost Child Health | FP photo

Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): Dastak campaign was launched at Civil Hospital Bagli on the orders of Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Sarojini James and under the guidance of Chief Block Medical Officer Dr Amit Nagar on Tuesday.

Senior doctor Dr Hemant Patel inaugurated the campaign by administering Vitamin A supplements to children. The campaign will run from July 14 to August 31.

Under the initiative, joint teams of ANM, Asha and Anganwadi workers will conduct door-to-door visits to serve children up to five years of age.

Activities include identification and control of childhood diarrhoea, Vitamin A supplementation for children aged nine months to five years, identification and treatment of malnourished children, referral of children with medical complications, vaccination of those who missed doses, and treatment of pneumonia and congenital malformations. Children discharged from NBSU will also receive follow-up care.

The campaign aims to reduce child and infant mortality rates. Dr Dinesh Solanki, BEE R Chauhan, BPM Ratan Singh Jamle, BCM Yatindra Bairagi and others were present.

Dastak campaign begins in Nalkheda

Nalkheda: The Dastak cum Stop Diarrhoea Campaign was launched at Civil Hospital Nalkheda on Tuesday by Chief Block Medical Officer Dr Vijay Kumar Yadav.

Under the campaign, Dastak teams comprising ANMs, ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers will conduct door-to-door visits to children aged 0 to 5 years. The teams will provide ORS, zinc tablets, Vitamin A supplementation, nutrition assessment and health advice.

Children with diarrhoea, dehydration, malnutrition or other illnesses will be identified and provided treatment or referrals. Health and education department officials attended the launch programme.