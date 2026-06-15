Cyber Fraud Accused Held From Maharashtra | Representative image

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Thandla police solved a major cyber fraud case in just three days, arresting the accused from Palghar, Maharashtra and securing Rs 2,06,493 transferred to other accounts.

A mobile shop owner was cheated of Rs 2.52 lakh on the pretext of cheap mobile phones.

On June 6, Ravi, a resident of Jawahar Marg, Thandla, received a call from an unknown person claiming to be a mobile dealer offering 20 Vivo phones at a discounted price.

Ravi transferred Rs 1,92,000 via RTGS and Rs 60,680 through PhonePe, totalling Rs 2,52,680.

The accused switched off his phone after receiving the money. Ravi immediately filed a complaint at Thandla police station and crime number 323/2026 was registered under IPC sections 318(4) and 319(2).

Under the direction of SP Devendra Patidar, a joint team of Cyber Cell Jhabua and Thandla police traced and arrested the accused, Roshan, from Palghar.

Investigation revealed he was laundering the money by transferring it to multiple accounts. Police coordinated with banks to secure Rs 2,06,493.

Jhabua Police have urged citizens not to transfer large amounts to unknown persons and to report cyber fraud immediately on helpline 1930.