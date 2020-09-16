CS Executive Entrance test results on Thursday- Check out full details

The Result of Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET), held on August 29 and 31, would be declared on Thursday at 2 pm. The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu.

According to a press release of ICSI, a formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records.

No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates.