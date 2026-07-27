CRPF Marks 88th Raising Day In Neemuch With 8,888 Saplings, Women's Empowerment Drive | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) celebrated its 88th Raising Day with patriotic fervour at the CRPF Group Centre in Neemuch, the birthplace of the force.

The programme was held under the guidance of Inspector General Neetu D Bhattacharya, who paid floral tributes to martyrs at Shaheed Park.

As part of the celebrations, 8,888 saplings were planted across the campus and nearby areas, while 88 girl students of PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, CRPF, Neemuch participated in activities promoting women's empowerment.

A free health check-up camp for CRPF personnel and their families was organised by the Composite Hospital.

Competitions, including art, quizzes and short video contests highlighting the CRPF's history, witnessed participation from students and the public.

Brigadier (Retd) Anupam Sharma (DIG, CTC CRPF Neemuch), Pramod Kumar Singh (DIG, RTC CRPF Neemuch), along with officers, subordinate officers and a large number of personnel from the Range Office, Group Centre, Composite Hospital, 1st Battalion and 4th Signal Battalion located within the complex, attended the Raising Day celebrations.

The programme concluded with the traditional Bada Khana (grand feast), organised across all messes within the Group Centre complex.