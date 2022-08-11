Cross-voting fails to stop BJP from winning president, vice president posts in Barod Council

Barod (Madhya Pradesh): Cross-voting by a BJP councillor was unable to prevent the BJP from winning the posts of president and vice-president of Barod Municipal Council in Agar Malwa district. Party candidates Manju Lavvanshi and Mohankunwar Bai Rajput for the post of president and vice-president respectively won their seats by a margin of just one vote.

Earlier, after getting the support of the lone Independent winner in the council, many believed that it was a cakewalk for the BJP as the party had won eight out of 15 seats in the Municipal Council election, while Congress managed to get six.

With the support of the Independent, BJP had a total of nine votes in its kitty, however, a BJP councillor voted for Congress and as result, BJP candidates for president and vice-president got eight votes, while Congress candidates got seven votes each.

Earlier, for a long time, Congress had occupied the City Council of Barod.

On Wednesday, the election of the City Council president and vice-president was kept in the City Council office. Nominations were filed by Manju Lavvanshi from BJP and Rameshkunwar Bai Parihar from Congress.

For the post of vice-president, nominations were filed by Mohankunwar Bai Rajput from BJP and Yusuf Hussain Bauhra from Congress.

After the election, BJP took out a victory procession in the city and burst fireworks. The winning candidates were accorded a warm welcome at various places.