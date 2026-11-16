Crane Plunges 30 Feet At Medical College Construction Site In MP's Ujjain, Two Workers Injured After Alleged Brake Failure | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two labourers were injured after a crane carrying them crashed to the ground following brake failure at the under-construction medical college building opposite Charak Hospital in Ujjain on Sunday. The workers, who were engaged in painting work, were rushed to Charak Hospital for treatment.

The injured workers, Som Prajapati, son of Santosh, and Rohit, son of Rajju, both residents of Banda, Uttar Pradesh, had arrived at the construction site near Charak Hospital to undertake painting work on the medical college building.

At around 9.30 am on Sunday, the two workers were heading towards the second floor in a crane when its brakes suddenly failed, causing it to plunge to the ground. An iron rod pierced Som Prajapati's lower back, causing multiple injuries, while Rohit suffered a fractured leg.

Fellow workers rushed both injured men to Charak Hospital. They said that a contractor had brought them to the site for painting work, but he was absent at the time of the accident.

Workers accompanying the injured said the crane had reached a height of about 30 feet when its brakes failed, sending it crashing to the ground. They also alleged that the contractor had not provided the workers with essential safety equipment, due to which an iron rod pierced Som's lower back. Their condition is currently reported to be out of danger.

Following the accident, a gate was installed at the construction site, and security guards restricted the movement of people in the area. Meanwhile, representatives of the contractor have declined to comment on the incident.

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