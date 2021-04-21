Covidiots in Madhya Pradesh: Shops sealed as business was on in Suwasara amidst lockdown

Suwasara (Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh): Covid-19 has spread its tentacles throughout the state and Suwasara, which is no exception, has witnessed painful deaths in last one week because of coronavirus infection. However, local residents have paid no heed.

On Tuesday, shops of five traders were sealed by district administration as they were conducting business during the lockdown. Action was taken by Suwasara tehsildar Kavita Kadela on directives of senior officials against grocery store of Ibrahim Bohra, Yogesh General Store, located on main road, and Jagdish General Store situated at Sabha Chowk. Their shops were sealed till lockdown. Likewise, Vaishnav Restaurant, owned by Gordhan Bairagi and Easy Cloth Store owned by Abid and Ahmed Bohra were sealed for lockdown period.

In Suwasara tehsil and Runija village, business goes on as usual, which may become a reason for spike in Covid cases. ADM NS Rajawat has directed all the SDMs, tehsildars, panchayat CEOs, patwaris and other officials to ensure that lockdown norms are followed.