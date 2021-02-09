COVID vaccination in Madhya Pradesh: 30 jawans of CISF get vaccinated in Omkareshwar

Omkareshwar: The jawans of Central Industrial Security Force deputed for the protection of Omkareshwar dam were vaccinated in the COVID vaccination camp of Civil Hospital Mandhata. Unit commander Pandey took the jab first and encouraged the jawans to follow suit. He said that jawans were happy after the vaccination and all the jawans will be vaccinated within two days.

Dr Ravi Verma of civil hospital told that including the Chief Commandant of CISF, 30 officials and Jawans were vaccinated on Monday and the remaining jawans will get their vaccination done on Tuesday.