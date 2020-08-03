COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh: Uma Bharti not to attend Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan', will visit site later

BJP National Vice President Uma Bharti on Monday stated that she will visit Ayodhya but not attend the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony for Ram temple in view of rising COVID-19 cases and would visit the site after the official ceremony.

"From the moment I have heard the news that Home Minister Amit Shah and some other Uttar Pradesh BJP leaders have tested positive for COVID-19, I am worried about the safety of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people present in Ayodhya for the foundation stone laying ceremony," Uma Bharti tweeted (translated from Hindi).