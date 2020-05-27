COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh: Neemuch crosses century mark

Neemuch

Neemuch, a district of Madhya Pradesh crossed three-figure mark as 25 more corona positive patients reported on Wednesday morning, raising the tally to 117 in the district.

According to reports, majority of patients are from Jawad village and had a contact history with the COVID-19 infected patients who are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

So far, the district reported three deaths and 47 patients discharged from the hospitals after being treated and cured.

With more than two-dozen new patients, administration and health department are on a high alert now. With an increasing number of cases on every passing day, district administration is mulling to extend curfew in the district.

This is the second time when more than two-dozen patients were reported in the district in a single day. Earlier, on Saturday as many of 30 patients were found COVID-19 positive.

As per the district health department report on Wednesday morning, department got test report of 45 samples out of which 25 were tested positive, while remaining 20 negative. Among 25 positive patients, 21 of them are from Jawad village, three from Umedpura and one from Rajiv Nagar locality in Neemuch, which have been declared a containment area recently after large number of patients were reported from these three localities on Saturday.

Not to mentioned, Neemuch reported first COVID-19 patient in the first week of May. Initially, the majority of patients who were found infected were cured and discharged and people here anticipate getting green zone tag before end of Lockdown 4.0, however recent spur in the number of cases shattered their hope.