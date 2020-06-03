COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh: Doctors demand government guidelines for bearing the expense of their treatment

Indore

The initiation of Indian Academy of Pediatrics bearing the cost of vaccines required for the treatment of a doctor struggling for life in a private hospital, also raised demand from the state government to prepare guidelines for the treatment of doctors infected by COVID-19.

Madhya Pradesh Medical Teachers’ Association, Indian Medical Association, Junior Doctors’ Association, and others raised the demand for a clear guideline from the state government to ensure the treatment of doctors and bearing treatment expenses of those working on the frontline amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Medical Teachers’ Association Dr Rakesh Malviya said that doctors are risking their own lives for saving people’s life. “If any doctor gets infected due to COVID-19 while being on duty, it is government’s responsibility to bear his treatment expense. Government should declare guidelines for the same and support the doctors,” Dr Malviya said.

Meanwhile, President of Junior Doctors’ Association Dr Shashank Baghel said that doctors can demand for free treatment from the government while they are risking their lives amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

“To avoid such situations again, government should release guidelines so that doctors would not have to ask administration for such things. Doctors are working in very critical condition and it is our right to ask for better treatment and facility from the government,” he said.

Vice President of Indian Medical Association-Madhya Pradesh Dr Sanjay Londhe too appealed to the government for the same. However, he said that administration helping them in such cases but a permanent guideline will make a difference. “If not for all but they should help the doctors’ work in government set-up,” he added.

On Tuesday, Indian Academy of Pediatrics’ Dr Hemant Jain, Dr VP Goswami, and Dr Ashok Sharma had come forward and committed to bear the cost of Tocilizumab Injection worth over Rs 40,000 for an anesthetist of MGM Medical College struggling for life in a private hospital. He got infected while working in MTH.

Medical College should make payment through Rogi Kalyan Samiti: Collector

District Collector Manish Singh said that doctors are critical resource and true warriors in this pandemic.

“I had a word with Dean Dr Jyoti Bindal to make payment through Rogi Kalyan Samiti for treatment of the doctors working in MGM Medical College. Earlier, we have made payment for injections through Red Cross Society as well and will use such funds for the cause,” he said. Singh added that there are various funds which should be used for the treatment of doctors on priority.