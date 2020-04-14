Coronavirus Indore: Infected nurse put on duty in gynaecology department, despite feeling unwell

The invisible killer is lurking every where and nobody is aware of the fact that who's "nursing" the virus in their body system. A major negligence on the part of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and MY Hospital came to fore on Monday when two nurses tested positive of COVID-19. To make matters worse, one of them was even working in the OT of gynaecology department till Monday morning before her sample reports were found positive.

The other nurse who was on-duty at the Nursery had kept herself in quarantine four days ago after getting symptoms of the disease. Her reports too, came in on Monday showing that she was also positive.

Panic prevailed in the hospital, especially in gynae department, when the 'positive' report of the on-duty nurse spread 'negative' vibes in the campus.

Later, MGM Medical College immediately sent the nurse and doctors working with her in the OT to home quarantine and also to quarantine wing developed at MGM Medical College Hostel.

Samples of those came in primary contact will be taken after five days.

According to sources, after suffering from cough and fever, the nurse had informed the in-charge and the HoD of the department about the same and also provided her samples for testing about four days ago.

Surprisingly, even after being suspected of COVID-19, she was called for duty to the OT and in gynae ward. “The in-charge sister had prepared the duty roster and had put her on the job even after knowing that she was suspected,” sources said.

Meanwhile, HoD of gynaecology department Dr Nilesh Dalal said he learnt about the same on Monday and asked the in-charge Monica Titus why the ailing nurse was kept on roster and was pressed into service.

“Action will be taken against the in-charge. Had we known the situation, we could have immediately sent the nurse on quarantine and sanitized the department,” he said. Along with the in-charge, officials also blamed that the nurse saying that she should have denied coming to duty.

The gynecology department and OT were sanitized on Monday noon.

Might be infected by the doc, who was found positive earlier

According to nursing staff, these two nurses might have been infected by the doctor, who was found positive earlier. It was the second time when such major negligence came to fore as the junior had also informed the senior about her symptoms while the nurses too but no one paid heed to their complaints.

The incident has increased the chances of doctors and staff of hospital to get infected while the risk of the pregnant women, who came in contact too has increased.

Nursing staff alleges discrimination in PPE kits

Enraged by the incident, nursing staff of the hospital rose up in arms and alleged that poor quality PPE kits have been supplied to them. “Not only poor quality kits, but only few of the staff were given kits as rest are not even getting N95 masks. Discrimination is done in the hospital in distributing the kits,” president of Nursing Association Dharmendra Pathak said.