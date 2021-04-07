Coronavirus in Ujjain: Two deaths take toll to 114; 83 from city among 94 test positive

Ujjain: Two more patients succumbed to coronavirus infection on Wednesday taking the toll in the district to 114.

The district continued to register high number of new cases as 83 from city among 94 people tested corona-positive on the day. The tally breached 7,000 mark and stands at 7,018 on Wednesday. It included 83 patients from Ujjain City.

The causalities include a 70-year-old C-positive man patient of city. He was admitted to the hospital on March 27. The second person to succumb to corona infection on the day is a 57-year-old woman patient. She was admitted to the hospital on March 27.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday 123 persons tested C-positive taking the number of corona patients 6924 in the district on Tuesday.

As no new death case was reported, the toll was 112 on Tuesday. As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 1279 sample reports received on the day, 123 persons including 111 from Ujjain City, 4 from Tarana, 3 from Nagda, 2 each from Barnagar and Ghattiya and 1 from Khachrod including 51 women tested corona-positive. All of them are symptomatic.

Overall, 976 patients, 499 of them symptomatic, were under treatment on Tuesday. Samples of 2, 03, 432 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 74 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 5,836 on Tuesday.

Thrity-six senior citizens, 5 government employees, 2 healthcare workers, 2 farmers, 2 students, 2 bank employees, 2 labourers and 3 factory workers, a judge, a lawyer, a Ujjain Municipal Corporation employee and a Vikram University staff are included in the list of new patients.

School teacher dies of corona

Babita Singh, a St Mary Convent Higher Secondary School teacher and a well-known yoga instructor succumbed to corona infection while undergoing treatment at a private hospital on Wednesday morning. She was admitted here about a week ago. Her husband Anurag Titov, who was a professor of botany in Government Madhav Science College, also fell prey to Covid-19 few days back. They are survived by their two daughters. A pal of gloom descended in the city following the sudden demise of Titov couple. Many social organisations and people belonging to different walks of life remembered the goodwill earned by the Titov couple, their amiable nature and their contribution to the society and paid rich tributes to their departed souls.

Covidiots: Spot fine on 271, 160 sent to jail

Despite surge in cases people continue to flout Covid-19 protocol. On Wednesday, a spot fine of Rs 57, 200 was recovered from 271 people for not wearing masks while 160 violators were sent to temporary jails. According to upper collector Jitendra Singh Chouhan, 4 persons were booked under Section 188 of the IPC for violation of provisions of Section 144 of the Cr P C.