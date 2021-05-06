Coronavirus in Ujjain: Cases cross 15,000 mark in the district

Ujjain: Amid the havoc unleashed by the second wave, the tally of corona patients crossed 15,000 mark in the district on Thursday.

The city reported 268 out of the 370 patients who tested positive on the day. The tally now stands at 15,069 while the toll is 154.

On Wednesday, city logged two more deaths due to corona taking the toll in the district to 154. As per the health bulletin issued at about 11 pm, a 46-year-old man from Ujjain City, who tested corona-positive on May 1, breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a hospital on May 4. A 50-year-old man from Ujjain City, who was admitted to a hospital on May 4 after contracting corona, died on May 5.

On Wednesday, the district reported a record 410 new patients in a single day taking the tally to 14,699 in the district. Out of 2,017 sample reports, 299 persons from Ujjain City, 34 from Mahidpur, 26 from Barnagar, 23 from Nagda, 22 from Tarana and 3 each from Ghattia and Khachrod including 164 women, tested positive. All of them are symptomatic.

Overall, 2,900 patients, out of which 1,495 are symptomatic are now under treatment. Samples of 2,50,387 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. The district also recorded highest ever recoveries with 454 people discharged on the day. The total number of coroana winners has gone up to 11,645 in the district.

Priest, senior doctor test positive

Among those positive in Ujjain district on Wednesday included a 52-year-old priest of the Chintaman Ganesh temple and a senior doctor living in the Kshira Sagar Colony. Rishi Nagar once again emerged as a hotspot as 18 new patients surface from the locality. Positive patients are also continuously appearing in Vasant Vihar Colony. Three members of a same family in Sai Vihar Colony, 2 members of a family in Abdalpura, 3 members of a family in Gayatri Nagar, 2 members of a family in Sindhi Colony, 2 members of a family in Ashok Nagar, 2 members of a family in Krishna Park, 2 members of a family in Mahananda Nagar, 2 members of a family in Kamal Colony, 2 members of a family in Basant Bihar Colony and 2 members of a family tested positive in Rishi Nagar on Wednesday.

Scribe bereaved

Local scribe Arpan Sharma’s wife, Vandana (about 38), resident of Patel Nagar, died of corona at Tejankar Hospital\. She was suffering from corona and was admitted to Gurunanak Hospital after home isolation. Due to deteriorating health condition, she was admitted to Tejankar Hospital about 7 days ago, where she succumbed during treatment on Thursday evening.