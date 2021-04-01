Coronavirus in Ujjain: 77 from city among 85 test positive; tally 6,446, toll 109

Ujjain: Eighty-five people tested positive for corona taking the tally to 6,446 in the district on Thursday. The toll is 109.

Whereas according to the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm on Wednesday, out of 1,111 sample reports received on the day, 86 people including 84 from Ujjain City including 25 women tested corona-positive. One patient has been found in Barnagar and one in Tarana All new cases are symptomatic. Overall, 776 patients, 469 of them symptomatic, are undergoing treatment said the report released on Wednesday. Samples of 1,97,084 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited as on Wednesday.

With 25 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona patients has gone up to 5,476.

The new patients identified on Wednesday include 15 senior citizens, 4 government employee, 3 healthcare workers and 3 shopkeepers, 2 students and a railway employees, a farmer, a journalist, an MPEB employee, a bank employee, a Central Bhairavgarh Jail inmate, a government teacher and an auto-rickshaw driver.

RESTAURANT SEALED

Gokul restaurant located on Daulatganj Chouraha was sealed by the administration on Thursday for violating Section 144 of Cr PC. Tehsildar Abhishek Sharma said that the customers were being served eatables inside the establishment which is a clear violation of the rules.

Covidiots: 845 SENT TO JAIL, SPOT FINE SLAPPED ON 324

Local administration detained 845 persons and sent them to the temporary jails on Thursday. While spot fine of Rs 67,300 was recovered from 324 people who were not wearing masks.

ITMS catches 64 violators

The CCTVs mounted on various points and locations under Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) identified 64 drivers who were driving their vehicles without wearing a mask on Thursday. Smart City Project CEO Jitedra Singh Chouhan said that all the identified corona norm violators have been asked to pay Rs 200 as fine within a week to the Ujjain Municipal Corporation. If they fail to deposit the penalty, they will be booked under Epidemic Act and Disaster Management Act, he added.

Vaccination centres to operate 7 days a week

According to guidelines set by the Central Government, the district administration has instructed to continue vaccination on all 7 days of the week. So the vaccination will also continue even on Rangpanchami, said an official.

Collector reviewed the vaccination held on Friday and instructed the officials to make required improvements.

He said that at many centres over 500 persons were vaccinated. In a meeting in the evening at Brihaspati Bhawan on Friday the collector instructed officials to provide him zone wise and ward wise report on vaccination. During the meeting the CMHO, vaccination officers and other officials were present.