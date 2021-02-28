Coronavirus in Ujjain: 4 women among a dozen test positive

Ujjain: Twelve people tested positive for corona taking the number of patients in the district to 5,271 on Saturday. The toll is 103.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 288 sample reports received on the day 12 persons (all from Ujjain City) including 4 women tested corona-positive. Overall, 67 patients, 28 of them symptomatic, are under treatment.

Samples of 1, 72, 447 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 2 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 5,101.