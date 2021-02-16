Coronavirus in Ujjain: 2 from city among 4 test positive

Ujjain: Four more persons tested positive taking the number of corona patients to 5,206 in the district on Monday. The death toll is 103.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 37 sample reports received on the day, 4 persons including 3 from Ujjain City and 1 from Nagda including 1 woman tested corona positive. Overall, 50 patients, 21 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment.

Samples of 1, 69, 632 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 4 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 5,053.