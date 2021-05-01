Coronavirus in Ujjain: 221 from city among 262 test positive

Ujjain: The district’s tally reached 13,376 as 221 from city among 262 people tested positive for corona on Saturday. The toll is 150.

On Friday, corona claimed lived of 2 more woman in the city taking the toll to 150 in the district on Friday. As per the medical bulletin issued at about 11 pm, a 65-year-old woman, who was under treatment since April 28, died on April 30. While a 63-year-old woman patient tested positive on April 20 and died on April 29 while undergoing treatment for corona.

On Friday, as 284 people tested positive for corona taking the tally to 13,114 in the district. Out of 1,578 sample reports, 235 persons from Ujjain City, 21 from Barnagar, 16 from Mahidpur, 23 from Barnagar, 7 from Tarana, 4 from Ghattia and 4 from Nagda including 124 women tested positive on the day. All of them are symptomatic.

Overall, 3,155 patients, 1,607 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 2,40,556 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 309 discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 9,809.