Coronavirus in Ujjain: 2 women among 3 test positive

Ujjain: Three more persons tested positive for corona taking the number of Covid-19 patients to 5,181 in the district on Tuesday. The toll is 103.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 299 sample reports received on the day, 3 persons (all from Ujjain City) including two women were tested positive for corona. Overall, 48 patients, 19 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment.

Samples of 1, 68, 385 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 2 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners remained unchanged at 5,030.