Coronavirus in Ujjain: 2 more die of corona; 259 more test postive in city

Ujjain: The district logged 2 more deaths and 332 new cases of corona on Thursday. As per the medical bulletin issued late on the day, a total of 259 people tested positive for corona in the city. The district’s tally thus reached 12,830 and the toll is 1464.

On Wednesday, two more patients including a woman died of corona taking the district’s toll to 146. As per the medical bulletin issued at about 11.35 pm, a 30-year-old man from Ujjain City who was admitted to a hospital after testing positive for corona on April 26 died on April 28. A 52-year-old woman patient from Ujjain City was admitted to a hospital for treatment of corona on April 17. She, too, died on April 28.

The city logged 308 new corona patients on Wednesday. The overall tally reached 12,498. Out of 1,640 sample reports, 246 persons from Ujjain City, 21 from Tarana, 17 from Barnagar, 14 from Mahidpur, 5 from Ghattia, 3 from Khachrod and 2 from Nagda including 127 women tested corona-positive. All of them are symptomatic.

Overall, 3,093 corona patients, 1,607 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 2,37,128 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 116 discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 9,259.