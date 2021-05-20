Coronavirus in Ujjain: 127 patients take tally to 18,418

Ujjain: District logged 127 new corona patients on Thursday. The tally reached 18,418 with 95 from city testing positive for corona. The toll is 164.

On Wednesday, 197 people tested positive taking the tally to 18,291.

Out of 2,658 sample reports, 98 from Ujjain City, 47 from Barnagar,38 from Mahidpur, 6 from Tarana, 4 from Nagda, 3 from Ghattia and 1 from Khachrod including 64 women tested positive. All of them are symptomatic.

Overall, 2,566 active patients, 1,216 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 2,76,210 people have been taken across the district and no report is awaited. With 243 patients discharged on the day, the total number of discharged patients went up to 15,561.

JAB JOB: Vans to ferry beneficiaries

Here is some good news for people above 44 as the local administration will press 10 mobile vans for vaccination in urban areas. Every block will get 2 vans. This facility will start from Saturday. Collector has clearly told the vaccination officer to ensure that not a single dose of vaccine should go waste.

POST-COVID-19 DESK

Post-Covid-19 desk will be set-up in the OPD of the District Hospital. It is being built in the F-ward. People who have recovered from corona but are experiencing trouble in breathing, heartbeat, dark spots on nose and eye and patients with depression will be treated here. Doctors’ advice can be taken here from 10 am to 4 pm daily.