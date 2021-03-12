Coronavirus in Ujjain: 10 women among 15 test positive

Ujjain: Fifteen people tested positive for corona taking the number patients to 5,448 in the district on Thursday. The toll is 103.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 428 sample reports received on the day, 15 persons including 12 from Ujjain City, 2 from Mahidpur and 1 from Tarana including 10 women were tested Corona positive.

Four senior citizens, 2 teachers, a software engineer and a medical representative among others tested positive today. Most of them have been admitted in different private and government hospitals and some of them have been home quarantined.

Overall, 169 patients, 76 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 1, 75, 971 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 5 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 5,176.