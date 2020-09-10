Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Highest positive cases found in a day in Ratlam

Ratlam: As many 51 new Covid-19 positive cases, highest ever in a single day in Ratlam district were reported on Wednesday evening as per the reports of sample released by Government Medical college (GMC) Laboratory.

Overall, 347 patients are under treatment admitted at the GMC hospital after discharge of 27 corona winners on Wednesday. Now, 245 sample reports were pending, official information said.

A 90-year-old person of Ratlam city who was admitted as active patient at the GMC passed away late on Tuesday. With this total number of deaths due to Covid-19 has risen to 27.

A total of 20796 samples have been processed belonging to Ratlam district and 1,292 samples have tested positive which is almost 6.2 per cent of total samples. Similarly, out of total 1,292 positive cases 920 corona winners have been discharged on recovery which is 71.20% of the total cases so far.