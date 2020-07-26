Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Cases, recoveries soar in Malwa-Nimar

Khargone: Sunday brought big cheer for Khargone as the district saw discharge of 66 patients after they completely cured. This is the first time in the district, when such large number of patients moved out of hospital after they overcome the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, district got test report of 29 samples positives. With this total number of positive cases in the district raised to 646. Out of this, 503 patients got discharge from the hospital, while 17 died while undergoing the treatment. At present district had 126 active patients and they are undergoing treatment at different COVID care centres in the district.

As per the health bulletin released on Sunday evening, beside 29 positive report, district also got negative test report of 227 samples.

Health officials informed that those who got discharged from the COVID Care Centre include 34 from Sanawad – Barwani, 12 from Temla Road centre, nine from Maheshwar, four each from district hospital and home isolation and three from Indore.

Services exempted from lockdown

With increasing number of cases and recoveries as well, Khargone district collector Gopalchandra Daad declared that district will observe total lockdown on Sunday and Monday. Only essential services including hospital (both government private), medical shops at the hospital premises, employees of health department, municipality, police, revenue, electricity department, government fair price shops, electronics and print media will remain exempt from the lockdown.

23 discharged, seven under treatment in Dhar

In Dhar, as many 23 patients got discharge from the COVID Care Centre after they were cured. Only a couple of days back on Thursday, 30 patients got discharge from the hospital, informed district epidemic control officer Sanjay Bhandari.

Bhandari informed that district so far recorded 344 COVID-19 positive cases and 252 of them recovered and got discharge from the hospital. With 10 deaths, district currently have 98 active patients and seven of them undergoing treatment in other district, while 91 undergoing treatment at different COVID Care Centres in the district.

When it comes to the top politicians from Dhar who were infected from the disease including district Congress president, Dhar MLA and former Union minister, health condition of Congress president and Dhar MLA recovered from the disease, while former Union minister still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

15 more discharged in Khandwa

In Khandwa as many 15 persons got discharged from the hospital after winning over Covid-19 in last 24 hours. According to health bulletin, 12 persons moved out of hospital on Sunday morning, while three others got discharged on Saturday night.

Chief medical and health officer Dr DS Chouhan informed that all the corona warriors cheered outgoing patients and instructed them to maintain social distancing and remain home isolation for next two weeks.

District so far recorded 570 COVID-19 positive cases and out of this 492 have been discharged after they recovered. With 19 deaths, district currently have 69 active cases and they are undergoing treatment. On Sunday, as many 185 samples have been collected for testing and all of them sent to home quarantine.

13 test positive, 11 discharged in Ratlam

The race between new cases and discharge of patients on recovery continues in the district. Even during the two days lockdown on the weekend days, new cases were detected.

Total 13 samples were tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday - Sunday after GMC laboratory released report. Most of them are from rural areas.

However on recovery front, 11 patients were discharged from the Government Medical College (GMC) after they were cured on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, district collector Ruchika Chauhan on Saturday evening visited new containment areas for inspection. During inspection she took information about the residents undergoing Home quarantine and also about contact tracing. As per official information, district collector Chauhan visited three new containment areas on inspection on Saturday evening which included Porwaro Ka vas (Ojha Khali), Ved Vyas Colony both inside the city and Namli village containment area. District superintendent of police Gaurav Tiwari also accompanied during inspection.

Containment areas inspected in Unhel

After the Kachehri Darwaza area was declared containment zone, SDM Purushottam Kumar and CSP Manoj Ratnakar reached and inspected the area. Dr Renuka Meena of the health department had conducted health check-ups of each of the resident of the area. Naib tehsildar Manohar Verma said that there are eight members in the family, out of which two have been sent to Indore for treatment. The nine families of the area are under surveillance of the health department. CCTV cameras have been installed in the locality and it is sanitised daily. Samples of the family will be taken on July 29. Collector Ashish Singh has instructed Verma to provide him updates by the minute and has urged to people to be vigilant about their health and inform the health department on experiencing the slightest discomfort.

11 test positive in Neemuch

In Neemuch, as many 10 persons moved out of hospital after acing the novel coronavirus on Sunday. Doctors and health staff members instructed all the outgoing patients to maintain social distancing as well as remain home isolation for next two weeks. Team of doctors and health staffers dropped all the outgoing patients at their residences in an ambulance and pasted stickers outside their residences to warn residences of the locality.

Earlier, 11 persons tested positive according to the reports that arrived on Sunday. Reports of 168 samples arrived, out of which 157 are negative. Out of the 11 positive, one is from Jeeran, one from Tarapur, one from Jawad, four from Yadav Mandi, three from Ekta Colony and one from Baghana. Sources say that the patient from Jeeran could be a sanitation worker. The Jeeran administration is on alert and is tracing the history of the infected.

90 under treatment in Mandsaur

In Mandsaur, as many 14 persons got discharged from GNMTC Centre on Sunday. Those who got discharged includes six from Mandsaur and eight from other adjoining villages. Administrative officials and doctors congratulated all the outgoing patients and asked them to maintain social distancing.

Mandsaur district recorded as many 397 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 296 got discharged after they recovered, while 11 other succumbed to the disease while undergoing treatment. District currently have 90 active patients.

Barwani to be under lockdown on Sun & Mon

Khetia/ Sendhwa: Keeping tab on increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the district, administration has decided to clamp complete lockdown on Sunday – Monday in the district. On Sunday, entire administrative officials along with police party led by senior officials visited different villages in the district to ensure complete lockdown with minimum crowd gathering in the district.

District collector Shivraj Singh Verma and superintendent of police Nimish Agrawal visited Niwali and Pansemal situated containment area for inspection and had words with the health department employees posted their.

Notably, Barwani district reported 372 cases so far and out of which 209 got discharged from the hospital after they recovered, while 158 still undergoing treatment in Indore and Barwani. Five persons succumbed to the disease so far.

Collector Verma and SP Agrawal along with district panchayat CEO Rituram also visited Khetia village closed to Maharashtra state border and carried out inspection there. Top officials also had a meeting with the Maharashtra police officials posted on the other side.

During meeting, collector Verma and SP Agrawal instructed officials not to allow anyone to move inside or outside without checking permission letter. Officers also asked to dig trenches on narrow lanes that connect two states to contain public entry.