Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: 1,442 new COVID cases, 22 deaths, 1,017 recover

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday saw its highest single-day spike of 1,442 coronavirus cases, taking the total count in the state to 60,875, health officials said.

The coronavirus death toll rose to 1,345 after 22 patients succumbed to the viral infection since Friday evening, they said.

Five patients each died in Indore and Bhopal, three in Gwalior, two in Jabalpur and one each in Ujjain, Sagar, Dewas, Datia, Damoh, Chhatarpur and Ashok Nagar, officials said.

The highest 226 new infections were reported from Indore, followed by 175 in Bhopal, 168 in Gwalior and 126 in Jabalpur.

On the other hand, 1,017 persons were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the state during the day.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 226 to 12,455, and death toll to 384.

Bhopal has so far recorded 10,131 COVID-19 patients including 275 who died.

The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur went up to 4,892 and 3,832.

At 3,383, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state while Bhopal has 1,470 such cases.

New coronavirus cases were reported from all districts during past 24 hours. Similarly, all 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh have active cases.

There are 4,974 active containment zones in the state at present.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 60,875, New cases 1,442, Death toll 1,345, Recovered 46,413 Active cases 13,117, Total number of tested people 13,24,851.