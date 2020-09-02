Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: 1,424 new COVID-19 cases take tally to 66,914; 27 die

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 1,424 new coronavirus cases, taking the total count of infections to 66,914, Health department officials said.

With 27 people succumbing to the infection since Tuesday evening, the count of fatalities rose to 1,453, they said.

While four patients each died in Indore and Gwalior, three fatalities each occurred in Bhopal, Jabalpur and Damoh.

Two died each in Morena and Anuppur, while one death each occurred in Shahdol, Hoshangabad, Harda, Seoni, Ashok Nagar and Agar Malwa, officials said.

A total of 1,132 people were discharged in the day, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 51,124.

At 243, Indore reported the highest number of cases in the day in the state, followed by 163 cases in Bhopal, 104 cases in Gwalior and 89 cases in Jabalpur.

Indore's total count of cases reached 13,493 while death toll stood at 402.

Bhopal's case tally now stands at 10,858 with 293 fatalities.

The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur went up to 5,615 and 4,323, respectively, officials added.

At 3,698, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state while Bhopal has 1,554 such cases.

The state now has 5,580 active containment zones at present.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 66,914, new cases 1,424, death toll 1,453, recovered 51,124, active cases 14,337, total number of people tested 14,19,750.