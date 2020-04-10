Coronavirus in Indore: IMA's virtual bid on COVID lesson

When the whole country is reeling under lockdown, management gurus are geared up to impart lessons for Coronavirus Disease (COVID) through virtual classes. They asked businessmen to set directions and priorities for post lockdown period.

Indore Management Association, which is always a pioneer in devising innovative technology tools, launched its new series “Unfolding Secrets-THE IMA Way” on the topic “Covid – 19, Effect on Business: Way Forward” on Thursday. It was a WebEx session, held between 3:00 to 04:00 PM.

IMA had offered login and password to the members to participate in the session. Speakers for the session were Rajesh Sharda, COO, Vedanta Group Company, New Delhi, and Subhash Sharma, Founder & Director, Bridge the Globe Ltd, London.

Subhash started the session by stating that during this pandemic crisis, What should Business Leaders do? He said they should Take Charge, he visible, set direction, strategize and priorities & focus on future prospects, build people capability. Build Trust; translate it to employees, customers, suppliers & partners. Organize Information flow, Material flow, Money flow and Crisis center & Crisis communications.

Rajesh shared another speaker of the session lay stress on Future Implications of COVID. He asked business leaders to prepare for change, market will bounce back but it will not be same. Redevelop resources, businesses where crowding happens will see a big change like cinemas, bars & restaurants.

Sharda said globalization will be slow. People have to develop the capability to manage new environment, retooling of Supply chain and risk management. In future, do we need expensive real estate? No, there will be more work from home. The best part will be that there will be down in environmental pollution. The awareness & Importance of personal hygiene will be in focus. Voice Barcodes (technology) will open doors. Maybe we don’t need to shake hands & Namaste will be new global greeting.