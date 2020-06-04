Coronavirus in Indore: Encouraging results of plasma therapy at MGM, 54 patients discharged

Indore: Plasma Therapy has yielded positive results in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College as all those who underwent this treatment are recovering well.

Two patients are going through plasma therapy while one through control arm.

“All the patients are recovering and in a stable condition. However, they are under observation and we are updating about their health to ICMR,” Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Jyoti Bindal said.

MGM Medical College has collected plasma from various patients who recovered from COVID-19 and had developed anti-bodies in them.

Similar trials are undergoing in Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences as well.

As many as 54 more patients were discharged from two hospitals of the city on Thursday. The patients discharged were of the age group from 10 years to 72 years.

As many as 22 patients were discharged from Aurobindo Hospital while 32 were discharged from Index Medical College. All patients expressed gratitude towards the staff and doctors of the hospitals for their dedication and service to save their lives.