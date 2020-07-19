Coronavirus in Indore: COVID-19 case count crosses 6,000 mark, death toll reaches 292

As many as 129 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Indore in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in Madhya Pradesh's worst-hit district to 6,035, an official said on Sunday.

There has been a rapid rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state's industrial hub during the last 10 days.

"Out of 1,957 samples tested in the last 24 hours, we have found 129 new patients," Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said.

In the last four months, 292 patients in the district have died of coronavirus, while 4,238 people have recovered after treatment, he said.

According to official figures, the number of COVID-19 cases in the district crossed the 5,000-mark on July 8. In the last 10 days, about 1,000 new cases have been added.

The health department estimates that the coronavirus outbreak in the district may reach its peak later this month or early August.

An analysis of the data showed the COVID-19 mortality in the district was 4.84 percent on Sunday morning, higher than the national average of 2.49 percent.

The fatality rate in Indore has been higher than the national average for a long time.

The outbreak of the deadly viral infection was first reported here on March 24, when four patients tested positive for it.