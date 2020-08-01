Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on July 31

Madhya Pradesh on Friday recorded 838 coronavirus cases, 208 of them in Bhopal, taking the infection count in the state to 31,806, health officials said.

"Among the new cases, the highest 208 was reported from Bhopal, followed by 112 in Indore, 48 in Jabalpur and 47 in Khargone. Also, 614 persons were discharged from hospitals after recovery," an official said.

"The number of cases in Indore is now 7,328, which includes 311 deaths. Bhopal has 6,313 cases, including 176 deaths," he added.

MP coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 31,806, active cases 8,668, new cases 838, deaths 867, discharged 22,271 people tested so far 7,67,571.

Here is a list of reported cases as issued by health department on July 31:

1. Suvidhi Nagar - 2

2. Bazar Line Harsola - 2

3. Shree Mangal Nagar - 2

4. Stickwell Industries - 1

5. Simrol Road - 1

6. Ganesh Marg - 1

7. Sinhasa - 1

8. Dhar Kothi Residency Area - 2

9. Kailash Puri Bengali Square - 4

10. Jaora Compound - 1

11. Precanco Colony - 3

12. Shankar Nagar - 1

13. Sai Bagh Colony - 3

14. Indira Gram Simrol - 3

15. Reshamwala Lane Ada Bazar - 1

16. Siddh Nagar - 1

17. Daksh Braj Apartment - 1

18. Raja Bagh Colony Lal Bagh - 1

19. Indira Gandhi Nagar - 1

20. Ashish Regency-pipliyahana - 9

21. Jeet Nagar - 1

22. Leeds Enclave Chhota Bangarda - 1

23. Chitra Nagar - 2

24. Vishwakarma Nagar - 1

25. Scheme 54 - 2

26. Greater Brijeshwari - 1

27. Vasant Vihar Colony - 1

28. Hanuman Gali-kampel - 5

29. Pooja Apartment-greater Tirupati Colony - 4

30. Venkatesh Market - 1

31. Maa Sharda Nagar - 1

32. Samajwadi Indira Nagar - 7

33. Shramik Colony - 1

34. Shraddha Shree Colony Mr9 - 2

35. Garden No 100, Opp Arya Samaj-Luniyapura Mhow - 1

36. Dev Nagar - 2

37. Nidhi Apartment-Chhatribagh - 5

38. Dubey Ka Bagicha - 2

39. Parsavnath Nagar Rto Road - 3

40. Pragati Nagar - 1

41. Sunview Apartment-old Palasia - 4

42. Bakhtawar Ram Nagar - 1

43. Bajrang Nagar - 1

44. Sadhu Vaswani Nagar - 1

45. Anurag Nagar - 2

46. Kabutar Khana - 9

47. Nanda Nagar - 4

48. Bhagirathpura - 1

49. Sawariya Nagar - 2

50. Dwarikapuri - 1

51. Peer Gali-Rajwada - 1

52. Lakshya Avenue-Manorama Ganj - 3

53. Somnath Ki Chal - 1

54. Marimata Ka Bagicha-jabran Colony - 1

55. Sukhliya - 1

56. Vallabh Nagar - 2

57. Khatiwala Tank - 1

58. Usha Phatak/Jail Road - 2

59. Brijeshwari Main - 2

60. Mahesh Nagar-Raj Mohalla - 4

61. Palhar Nagar - 1

62. Chhawni - 1