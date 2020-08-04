Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on August 3

Indore reported 99 new COVID-19 positive cases on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 7,735.

According to the official data, 1,973 samples were tested in Indore on Monday. While, with three new deaths reported in the district, the toll has reached 320.

Here is a list of reported cases as issued by health department on August 3:

1. Boriya Hatod - 2

2. Teachers Colony- 1

3. Barfani Nagar- 1

4. Banjara Mohalla- 3

5. Sabnish Bagh- 1

6. Pipliya Kumar- 1

7. Lasudia Parmar- 1

8. Luv Kush Colony Mangliya- 1

9. Reval Side Road- 1

10. St Francis Hospital- 1

11. Ward 1 Betma- 9

12. Anmol Elite Bicholi Road- 1

13. Suvidhi Nagar - 1

14. Temporary Jail Asrawad Khurd- 3

15. Precanco Colony- 1

16. Jagdish Nagar - 3

17. Gram Piwday- 2

18. Mahaveer Bagh Colony- 2

19. Indira Gram Simrol- 2

20. Jai Jagat Colony- 1

21. Raja Bagh Colony Lal Bagh- 1

22. Pipliyahana- 1

23. Leeds Enclave Chhota Bangarda- 1

24. Brijeshwari Nx- 1

25. Bicholi Hapsi- 4

26. Mangliya - 7

27. Agrawal Nagar- 1

28. Lotus Park Ujjain Road - 2

29. Gawli Palasia (Pin 453441)- 1

30. Tukoganj Police Line- 1

31. Palda- 1

32. Gulmarg Pride, Gulmarg Colony - 1

33. Luniyapura Mhow - 4

34. Nidhi Apartment-Chhatribagh- 8

35. Usha Nagar- 1

36. New Palasia- 1

37. Badi Gwaltoli- 1

38. Panchshil Nagar- 3

39. Manish Puri- 1

40. Bakhtawar Ram Nagar - 2

41. Janta Colony- 1

42. Malhar Paltan - 1

43. Somani Nagar-Airport Road- 2

44. Krishna Bagh Colony- 1

45. Kabutar Khana- 1

46. Nanda Nagar- 1

47. Sawariya Nagar- 1

48. Nemi Nagar-Lokmanya Nagar- 1

49. Veena Nagar, Maruti Nagar- Sukhliya- 2

50. Cantt Area Mhow- 1

51. Scheme No 51- 1

52. Pardesipura- 1

53. Maa Durga Colony-Navlakha- 1

54. Mayur Nagar-Musakhedi- 1

55. Sudama Nagar- 1

56. Sai Sharda Palace-khajrana - 1